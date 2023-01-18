Today’s Android game and app deals: Hexologic, Cytus II, Sasaya, Earth 3D, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside our Google Play software offers, we are also tracking discounts on ASUS Chromebook CM3 and its detachable keyboard as well as Google’s new Pixel Watch at its second-best price yet. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Cytus II, Hexologic, Sasaya, Galaxy Genome, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Hexologic:

Hexologic is very easy to learn and in the same time a highly addictive language-independent logic puzzle game. Based on hexagonal grids, the game reinvents sudoku rules and brings it to a whole new level. Combining the dots inside the hexes in three possible directions, so that their sum matches the one given at the edge, will be a rewarding experience for both puzzle games’ veterans and newcomers. A simple gameplay mechanics adorned with a beautiful graphic design, relaxing music and challenging yet not unbeatable puzzles, will guarantee long hours of fun for gamers of all ages.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!