Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fury Unleashed, Politaire, Monster Train, more

We have now hit the mid point of the work week and it’s now time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this deal on Apple’s MagSafe charger, Best Buy is now throwing in $100 gift cards with pre-orders on Apple’s brand new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros alongside everything else you’ll find in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Fury Unleashed, Politaire, Fallen of the Round, Monster Train, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Keyword Research: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fury Unleashed: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Fallen of the Round: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Train: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Games Under $20 sale, Elden Ring from $35, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: caff.ai – Manage your caffeine: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chemistry Periodic Table 2023: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: File Manager: Documents: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Long Drive: Off Road Car Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plantbuddy – Plant Care: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Fury Unleashed:

Shoot your way through the pages of an ever-changing comic book! Play solo or in co-op, expand your weaponry, and upgrade your hero with each run. Explore the pages of a living comic book where ink is your most valuable resource and each room is a comic panel. Find out why John Kowalsky, creator of the acclaimed Fury Unleashed series, is having a creativity crisis and see if you can help him deal with it. Kill enemies quickly enough to unleash your fury and rip through everything in your way without getting injured. Learn to play flawlessly and beat the entire game in one epic combo!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!