Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Games Under $20 sale, Elden Ring from $35, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Sony has now launched a massive Games Under $20 sale on its digital storefront, featuring over 400 titles and DLC packs at up to 72% off. With titles starting as low as $2 or so and everything listed at under $20, this is a great time to grab some amazing indie games, older titles, add-ons, and more. Ranging from casual games and the Assassin’s Creed franchise to Far Cry, Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition, and God of War III Remastered, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here. This sale event will be live from now through February 1, 2023 and will be ready and waiting next time you login to the PlayStation Store. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off

***Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)

Pre-orders:

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!