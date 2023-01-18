BELLA stainless steel Rapid Electric Egg Cooker now up to 45% off at $14 Prime shipped

Woot launched a new kitchen accessory sale today headlined by the stainless steel BELLA Rapid Electric Egg Cooker for $13.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $25 at Amazon where it is currently going for just under $17 – the lowest we have seen this model listed at there. Today’s deal is $3.50 under our previous mention and the best we can find. This one sets itself apart from the plethora of all plastic variants with a stainless steel cover that might look a bit more premium on the countertop. From there, you can expect the same convenient egg cooking capabilities – three poached eggs at once or seven boiled – alongside dishwasher-safe parts and the included poaching tray. Head below for more details.

When it comes to an egg cooker like this for less than $14, you’re going to have to go with the all-plastic models. Something like this Elite Gourmet Easy Egg Cooker is a notable option on Amazon that starts at $13 Prime shipped with the same 7-egg capacity as the model above. For one dollar less, it might not be worth the savings for some folks, but it also might fit in with some kitchen decor better as well.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, yesterday afternoon we spotted COSORI’s 6-quart smartphone-controlled air fryer grill at $140 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate and among the best prices we have ever tracked on a cooker like this from the brand. It delivers all of the usual indoor grilling and air frying action you’re used to, but also comes along with smartphone and voice control options you rarely see in this price range. Get a closer look right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

BELLA Steel Rapid Electric Egg Cooker features:

Durable brushed stainless steel lid with cool touch side handles for added convenience and safety. Power switch and ready indicator light lets you know when your eggs are done…360 watt heating system cooks, boils, and poaches eggs rapidly and evenly. Satisfy your egg cravings faster without having to wait for water to boil. Boil up to 7 large eggs and 3 poached eggs at once. Conveniently makes breakfast and meal prep for the whole week simultaneously! Dishwasher safe stainless steel lid and non-stick poaching tray and boiling tray are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup. Spend less time cleaning up, and more time enjoying your favorite egg-centered meals.

