OWC’s Space Gray 14-port dual 4K Thunderbolt 3 Dock drops to $260 (Reg. up to $319)

Amazon is now offering the OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $259.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model fetches $319 at B&H and sold for between $329 and $349 all of last year at Amazon. While you will find it down at $280 right now directly from OWC, today’s deal delivers an additional $20 in savings for the lowest we can find and the first sizable price drop since last summer at Amazon. The Space Gray aluminum build houses 14 ports of connectivity including USB 3.1 Gen 2/Gen 1, Thunderbolt 3, a micro/SD reader, mini DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF, and combo audio I/O. That includes dual 4K or single 5K display action via the DisplayPort or Thunderbolt 3, up to 85W of power passthrough, and the unit ships with an 18-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable, an external power supply, and the power cable. More details below.

A more affordable way to introduce a Thunderbolt dock into your setup is with this Belkin model. This one features dual HDMI video options, 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3, 5Gb/s USB 3.0, and 2Gb/s Ethernet at $140 shipped. So it’s not quite as extensive in the I/O department, nor does it include a card reader, but it does deliver some HDMI options and comes in at a far lower price point.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD, then go take a look at its latest Thunderbolt dock. At this year’s CES convention, the brand unveiled what it calls the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt Dock with integrated power and you can get a complete breakdown of the feature set and availability details right here. The rest of the CES 2023 announcements are waiting right here.

OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Features 14 Ports of connectivity: USB 3.1 Gen 2 / Gen 1 + Thunderbolt 3 + microSD Reader + SD Reader + mini DisplayPort + Gigabit Ethernet + S/PDIF + Combo Audio I/O

Multi-display support: Up to dual 4K or a single 5K, an onboard mini DisplayPort connection plus the ability to use the secondary Thunderbolt 3 port for a display allows the dock to support two displays at up to 4K resolution or a single 5K display

85W Notebook charging: Host Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) connection powers and charges notebook computers with up to 85W power; 2 High-Powered USB Type-A ports deliver 5Gb/s speed and up to 7.5W power to additional devices.

Import Fast: Up to 312MB/s, SD 4.0 spec SD and microSD card reader slots to copy photos & movies from your media cards; Hybrid Analog Audio In/Out: Connect headphones, combo headphones with mic, external speakers, standalone mics and other audio equipment; S/PDIF Optical Audio Port: Pro-grade digital audio output for enhanced audio performance

