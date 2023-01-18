Shark’s regularly $700 AI robot vac and mop with 60-day self-empty now $450 for today only

Today only, as part if its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self Empty Base for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is $250 off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this configuration, and the best we can find. This is the first deal we have tracked since the $470 holiday offer last year and $50 under the current sale price directly from Shark. This model includes the auto-charging and self-empty base that carries 60 days of debris before you need to lift a finger with built-in HEPA filtration that “captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens.” From there, you’ll find both smart vacuuming and mopping action alongside 360-degree LiDAR home mapping to “methodically clean while detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night.” Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the recent roundup of ECOVACS options is a good place to start with deals beginning at $268 shipped. You’ll find models with a similar feature set as today’s lead deal for less, including the dual vacuuming and mopping action as well as the self-empty base. But if the latter of which is overkill for your needs, this ongoing price drop on Anker’s 2022 model 3,200Pa smart L35 RoboVac and mop is worth a closer look now that it’s down at $260 shipped.

You’ll find even more robotic vacuum deals in our home goods hub as well as this discount on Anker’s regularly up to $199 eufy S11 Reach upright and handheld HomeVac at $85. If you’re looking to refresh your manual solution for the new year, this cordless Anker variant is worth a closer look while it’s nearly 58% off the going rate. All of the details, specs, and pricing data you need is right here.

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

First, it’s an ultra-powerful whole home vacuum on carpets and floors that empties its own dustbin. Second, it’s an ultra-powerful vacuum that sonic mops hard floors at the same time. With Matrix Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute and for extra deep cleaning initiate Ultra Mop in the app to get 50% better stain cleaning in targeted zones (vs. RV2001WD, modified IEC 62885-6). 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

