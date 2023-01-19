Anker’s popular Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger comes in five colors, hits new $13 low (Save 24%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at a 24% discount as well as a new all-time low. This is $1 under our previous Black Friday mention and the first price cut since. Whether you’re looking to score a new companion to a recent iPhone or just want to finally make the switch to more recent USB-C charging tech, the Nano Pro is one of Anker’s latest and most compact solutions. Arriving in one of five slick colorways, each unit has a single USB-C PD port that can dish out 20W of power to everything from smartphones to iPads, earbuds, and more. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, too. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the Anker PowerPort III 20W USB-C charger has dropped down to $11.99 courtesy of Amazon. This model normaly goes for $15 and is now sitting at 20% off. Undercutting the more colorful counterparts above, this charger takes on a bulkier form-factor that allows it to have a folding plug design. It’ll charge your gear at 20W much the same, but isn’t going to match your Apple gear quite like the offerings above while delivering a form-factor that’ll take up slightly more room in your everyday carry.

Last fall, Anker also just refreshed its USB-C charger lineup with an even more capable solution. The newer Nano 3 comes in several fun colors to match Apple’s latest iPhones alongside a 30W USB-C GaN port that is just as capable of powering those handsets as it is MacBooks and the like. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the experience and how it compares to the lead deal.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features:

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

