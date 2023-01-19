Land the regularly $260 Ninja 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill with thermometer for $145 (Today only)

Update: Amazon is now offering the COSORI 5-quart 9-in-1 Air Fryer at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 20% off and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While we have seen the newer 4-quart variants drop down to $75, this is the best price drop we have seen on the larger 5-quart model. It features “9 one-touch cooking functions on a tempered glass display [that] let you preheat and add personalized shake reminders.”

Today only, Woot is now offering the Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill for $144.99 shipped. Originally $300, this model regularly fetches $260 at Best Buy and is currently selling for $223 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $115 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, and $25 below our previous mention from Amazon. It might not be the newest model in the lineup, that one sells for $250 at Amazon with a very similar feature set. This Foodi cooker keeps the grilling action going all year round alongside a built-in air fryer as well as the ability to take care of your roasting and baking features. You’ll also find a very similar dual-sensor Foodi Smart Thermometer included in the package that enables “you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well” alongside grill grates, the air fryer basket, and a 4-quart cooking pot. More details below.

While you won’t get the included thermometer, we are also tracking a deep deal on COSORI’s 6-quart smartphone-controlled air fryer grill. This model delivers similar functionality as today’s lead deal but is now $100 off for a new Amazon all-time low at $140 shipped. While that’s not a huge difference over the $145 option above, it is also a newer cooker that delivers smartphone and voice control options you won’t get with the Ninja.

Then head over to our home goods hub for even more ways to upgrade your kitchen arsenal at a discount. Alongside this deal on Keurig’s regularly $100 K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker at $54.50, this morning saw a solid price drop on the Bartesian Cocktail Maker. Now up to $165 off in refurbished condition, you can bring this unique cocktail-making experience home for $199 shipped today (one of the best we have ever tracked).

Ninja FG551 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill features:

The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer. Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors. The Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well with 4 smart protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Thermometer Continuously monitors temperature in two places for even more accurate results.

