Bring the refurb Bartesian Cocktail Maker home at over $165 off today, now $199 shipped

BuyDig is now offering the Bartesian Premium Home Bar Cocktail Machine in certified refurbished condition for $199 shipped. Selling for $366 directly from Bartesian, this model fetches $344 on Amazon right now and is now available at $167 off the regular price. For further comparison, we saw it undercut the Black Friday deal last year back in mid December at $293. The Bartesian is essentially the Keurig of cocktail makers. You load it up with four of your favorite spirits (gin, rum, tequila, whiskey, vodka, or whatever else) and then pop in one of the many flavored drink capsules and wait for your professionally-made cocktail to appear before you. It also ships with a free 1-year extended warranty. All of the details you need on those are waiting down below and be sure to swing by our launch coverage for more details.

Over on Amazon, you’ll find a host of Bartesian cocktail capsules ranging from Cosmopolitan and Margaritas to the Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sours, and more – they essentially work the same as a typical K-Cup. The 6-packs start from $15 Prime shipped and you’ll even find some variety packs so you can give a few of them a shot to find your favorite in one go.

And while we are talking drink-making capabilities at home, yesterday’s holiday-worthy price drop on the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker is still live. The regularly $100 machine is now available down at $54.50 shipped and all of the details you need are in our previous coverage. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more kitchen and cooking deals.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker features:

Create endless craft cocktails in the comfort of home — no need to measure or pour. Just insert a cocktail capsule into your Bartesian drink mixer machine, select your preferred strength and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mixes your cocktail in seconds. Bartesian cocktail machine capsules were created by master mixologists and include the ingredients for favorites like margaritas, whiskey sours, old fashioneds and more. Bartesian offers all the benefits of a fully-equipped bar, without the time and expense of stocking various juices, bitters, simple syrups and other ingredients. All you need to worry about is having your preferred whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!