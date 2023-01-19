OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 docks fall to new Amazon all-time lows from $130

OWC’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $249.99 shipped. Dropping down from the $299 going rate for the very first time, this new all-time low lands at $49 off. It originally launched a year or so back, and has yet to see any major discounts outside of today’s markdown. Clocking in with 11 ports, this hub is the perfect MacBook companion for turning your portable machine into a full-fledged desktop. It features a 96W Thunderbolt 4 connection to the host computer for passthrough charging, as well as connecting the three additional TB4 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A 10Gb/s slots, and all of the other I/O. We further break down the experience in our launch coverage. Head below as we cover OWC’s mini Thunderbolt 4 dock, which is also on sale.

Also on sale, OWC’s official Amazon storefront offers its Mini Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $129.99. Marking one of the first chances to save, this more compact model arrives with the same Thunderbolt 4 tech as the lead deal, just with four ports instead of 11. There are notably three Thunderbolt 4 ports which gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable, as well as a USB-A slot to round out the package. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience, which is down from the usual $149 going rate to mark a new all-time low.

While we’re still tracking a price cut on OWC’s previous-generation Thunderbolt 3 dock at $260, the savings continue over to one of our favorite offerings at offerings from another brand. The popular CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac is a fan-favorite at 9to5Toys and just around the web in general, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times in ages at $270. There’s an even more premium design than any of the other models on sale above, too.

The latest Thunderbolt interface uses a universal USB-C connector to transfer data, output video, and charge devices through the same cable. The OWC Thunderbolt Dock’s Thunderbolt ports use that same USB-C connector to create a multi-connectivity solution for millions of existing and future Thunderbolt and USB-C computers and devices. Plus, the ports are fully USB4 future compatible.

