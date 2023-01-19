Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list for next month’s launch, reveals 13 new titles, and more

Sony has now revealed and confirmed the PS VR 2 games releasing at launch (or very close to it). The next month or so is set to be a notable one for PlayStation with the launch of its first ever pro-grade controller, the DualSense Edge, next week and the next-generation PlayStation VR 2 headset and controller coming in February. Today, Sony has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to confirm the VR games players will have access to at launch as well as 13 completely new titles that are set to arrive very shortly thereafter. Head below for more details.

Confirmed PS VR 2 games releasing at launch

Sony’s next generation virtual reality gaming experience is still set to release and begin shipping on February 22, 2023, as it previously confirmed back in November ahead of Black Friday. While we previously received details on what games would be available at launch as well as some trailers and footage of other titles in development, Sony has taken some time today to solidify the first initial batch of PS VR 2 games that will be available at launch alongside the “reveal 13 more amazing games to the PS VR2 library” and “confirm titles expected to arrive within one month of the February 22 launch.”

Sony says it is currently “tracking more than 30 games for the launch window through March,” which doesn’t sound particularly confident to me, but it is confirming games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village as well as free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 on track for launch day:

Through a free upgrade, for those who have already purchased Gran Turismo 7, players will experience all cars and tracks in VR like never before. GT7 in VR takes full advantage of PS VR2’s next gen features. With eye tracking and foveated rendering, players will experience stunning visual fidelity while racing in any of the 450+ cars.

Here are the rest of the game’s being “revealed” today:

Thumper: Become a space beetle on a rhythm-action hellride in Thumper. The gameplay is fiendishly simple: tight controls, classic action, and breakneck speed. Combined with psychedelic visuals, a throbbing soundtrack, and adrenalizing boss battles, it’s pure rhythm violence. NFL Pro Era: Now’s your chance to be QB1 of your favorite NFL team with NFL Pro Era, the first fully licensed NFL and NFLPA virtual reality (VR) game. Utilizing real-time game data, NFL Pro Era brings the bright lights, team chants, and thousands of screaming fans to your home in one of the most authentic and immersive first-person VR games ever. Before Your Eyes: Embark on an emotional and award-winning adventure where you control the story and affect its outcomes with your real-life blinks. In this unique VR experience, you will fully immerse yourself in a world of memories, both joyous and heartbreaking, as your whole life flashes before your eyes. Kayak VR: Mirage: Paddle through the ice caves in Antarctica, kayak with dolphins in Costa Rica, conquer a thunderstorm in Norway and discover the canyons of Australia. Explore these breathtaking locations with photorealistic graphics, a rich variety of wildlife and immersive soundscapes that bring it all together. Pavlov VR: Take down a failed laboratory experiment that has escaped in an asymmetrical style of 1 vs. all gameplay. Bring three friends and queue up for a wave-based zombie co-op. Drive a T-34 tank and communicate with your gunner to eliminate a group of axis soldiers. Puzzling Places: The award-winning PlayStation VR title is coming to PS VR 2 with major enhancements such as: higher visual fidelity (sharper textures, 120 Hz, higher render resolution); eye tracking for enhanced piece selection; haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from PS VR2’s Sense controller; roomscale support (puzzle in a larger play area); and now includes a PS VR2 1000 piece puzzle! Song in the Smoke: Rekindled: Song in the Smoke: Rekindled is the ultimate VR survival action-adventure – a physical, immersive game where you craft, hunt, and survive in a fantastic, dangerous world. Fully remastered with supercharged graphics, gameplay that takes advantage of the PS VR2 Sense Controllers and haptics, and an all-new free jump and clamber mode completely unique to PS VR2. Synth Riders: Remastered Edition: With remastered visuals, nuanced controller haptics as you ride the rails, headset feedback for in-game obstacle feedback, next-gen performance and SSD optimization to dramatically reduce load times, players will have a deeply-immersive & seamless gameplay experience. What the Bat?: What The Bat? is a whimsical slapstick comedy from the people behind the anti-golf golfing game What The Golf? It’s a bit like What The Golf?, except instead of golf, it’s all about baseball, and it’s in VR, and you have bats instead of hands. Get swingin’, champ. In a series of increasingly absurd minigames, What the Bat? Rez Infinite: Experience 360 degrees of mind-blowing synesthesia as you blast your way through waves of enemies and massive transforming bosses, with your every move triggering colors and sounds that sync and blend to the beat of the unforgettable soundtrack. Rez Infinite is also playable in standard TV mode on PS5.

And here’s the complete PS VR 2 games list Sony is tracking right now for the launch window:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

