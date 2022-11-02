Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month

The PS VR2 release date and price has been made official. Sony just took to the official PlayStation Blog to finally dish out the details on its next-generation virtual reality experience. After previously confirming it would launch in early 2023, we now know PS VR2 will release in late February with pre-orders set to kick off later this month. Head below for more details.

Sony has finally confirmed the the PS VR2 release date and price. It will launch on February 22, 2023 alongside the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, “designed specifically for the PS VR2 Sense controller.”

PS VR2 lineup and recommended retail pricing for each product is as follows:

PlayStation VR2 $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones



PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones



PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Players can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.



PS VR2 pre-orders

Beyond the PS VR2 release date and price, we know pre-orders will kick on November 15 directly from the online PlayStation Store:

During this initial launch phase for our next-gen headset, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will initially be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 solely through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will begin on November 15, and players may begin to register for pre-orders starting today. Orders from direct.playstation.com for PlayStation VR2 headsets and bundles will ship throughout the week of launch.

Register for an exclusive invite to pre-order PS VR2

You can register for a chance to ensure you can pre-order immediately when it goes live as well. “If selected, we will contact you via email with details. PS5 Console required. Terms and Conditions apply.” Hit up this page to register.

As for other markets, Sony had this to say:

In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders beginning on November 15. Information will be provided through participating local retailers in these regions.

