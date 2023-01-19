Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off

Any fan of the Mushroom Kingdom will want to at least take a look at this new Mario Kart collectible from F4F. First 4 Figures – maker of officially-licensed Nintendo gear and other collectibles – has now launched the early bird phase of its new Mario Kart – Mario PVC Statue for Nintendo collectors. Not unlike the brand’s epic Hylian Shield statue from Zelda Breath of the Wild that launched back in late December 2021, its latest Nintendo statue is directly inspired by the beloved classic Nintendo kart racer that debuted back in 1992. Best of all, you can lock one in now for the next month or so at $10 off the going rate. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New exclusive PVC Mario Kart collectible statue arrives

This is not just another plastic piece of Mushroom Kingdom merchandise you see everywhere– Nintendo doesn’t promote those on its official channels. This is what the brand refers to as a high-quality 9-inch PVC collectible with plenty of realistic touches that “add depth and nuance to the smallest details.” That includes the fabric and stitching on Mario’s iconic red cap to the classic Pipe Frame design of the kart itself and the smoke blasting off the spinning wheels.

Wahoo! First 4 Figures is proud to present the high-quality PVC collectible, Mario from the beloved video game, Mario Kart™ which debuted in 1992. Everything you know and love about Mario is brought to life in this incredible statue.

This is the exclusive edition of this Mario Kart collectible with an expanded base loaded with an LED light-up function that makes the “base glow a brilliant white when activated.” This special version also includes limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base, an authentication card, a USB-C cable to juice the rechargeable battery up, and ”special exclusive premium deluxe box packaging with limited edition numbering.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the feature set at a glance:

Exquisitely detailed PVC statue of Mario

Pose inspired by the video games

Round black base with finishing line and racetrack details

LED function for the base (Static Mode only)

Limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base and packaging

Authentication card

Rechargeable battery with USB-C Cable

Special premium deluxe box packaging

The new Mario PVC Statue Mario Kart collectible carries a $174.99 MSRP, but you can lock one in right now at $164.99 as part of the early-bird phase. This price will only be available until February 21, 2023. However, you’ll also find the Collector’s Edition available at Big Bad Toy Store for $159.99 – the base lights up on this model but it doesn’t include the USB-C cable or the individually numbered accoutrements by the looks of it. The estimated shipping date for both options is listed as “Q2 2023.”

