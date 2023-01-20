Optoma’s 4K laser projector makes your home a movie theater with return to $1,999 Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Optoma UHZ50 Smart 4K Laser Projector for $1,999 shipped. Down from a $2,799 normal price and $2,285 going rate for the past few weeks, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only twice before. This high-end projector is perfect for a premium home theater setup. Utilizing the latest DLP technology, which is similar to what actual theaters use, this projector delivers a bright, clear, and sharp 4K image to your wall. The laser light source is rated for 30,000 hours of life and delivers a brightness of 3,000 lumens as well. There are four HDR picture modes, an HDR brightness setting, and a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is pretty impressive and great for gaming setups where you plan to use this projector. And, while at 4K the response time might not be the best at 16.9ms, jumping into the Enhanced Gaming Mode at 1080p, the response time drops to just 4ms. For I/O, there’s eARC via HDMI, two more HDMI ports, three USB hookups, Ethernet, and more. Plus, the Optoma UHZ50 is smart meaning that it works with Alexa or Google voice commands and supports IFTTT for connecting to other smart home gear. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for extra info.

Prep your home theater with this VIVO mount that puts the Optoma UHZ50 on the ceiling. Coming in at $20 on Amazon, it’s a pretty budget-friendly buy to further upgrade your home theater. Sure, you can set the UHZ50 on a table to project. But, if you’re wanting a more premium experience overall that resembles going to the movies, a mount is an absolute must.

Over the last week, we’ve actually seen a few other projectors go on sale. If you’re not ready to drop nearly $2,000 on a projector, then consider picking up Anker’s premium Nebula Cosmos Max 4K that’s on sale for $1,100. Sure, it might not be quite as feature-packed as the UHZ50, but at the same time, it still delivers a 4K image to your home theater. However, those on tighter budgets will want to consider Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector that’s just $680. This is a fraction of the cost of Optoma’s model above and even features a built-in battery that lasts up to 2.5 hours so you can watch a movie anywhere.

Optoma UHZ50 Smart 4K Laser Home Projector features:

Featuring the latest DLP technology combined with Optoma’s proprietary actuator, the UHZ50 displays an unmatched sharp, clear 4K UHD image with 8.3M pixels & 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With 3,000 lumens of brightness, project in a variety of rooms in the home including well lit living rooms, dim home theater rooms, and everything in between. Its laser light source provides up to 30,000 hours of stunning image quality throughout its lifespan. Cinema Display Mode enables true-to-life colors produced by the wide color gamut and 100% REC.709 coverage for more natural skin tones, better color saturation and an overall more enjoyable viewing experience.

