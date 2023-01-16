Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector lasts 2.5 hours per charge at new low of $680

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Capsule 3 Portable Projector for $679.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $800, this $120 price drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable projector is perfect for movie nights at home or on-the-go, and it only weighs just two pounds. The built-in battery will last around 2.5 hours before it’s time to plug back in, making this a solid choice for enjoying movies even without being near a power outlet. It displays up to 1080p resolution at 300 lumens, which means you’ll be able to use the projector in more dim situations, as brighter locations will likely wash out the screen. The Nebula Capsule 3 features built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant tie-ins though, meaning you can play your favorite content through Android TV 11.0 or any modern smartphone without having to plug anything up. However, there’s also a HDMI port here if you want to hook up a console or any other device. Keep reading for more.

Pick up Anker’s official Nebula Capsule Tripod to easily aim your new projector. It’s $48 on Amazon and is made from aluminum for added durability and rigidity while holding the projector. In fact, it’s compatible with many models from the Nebula lineup, meaning that one purchase can work with multiple projectors depending on what you own.

Speaking of projectors, did you see the STEM Projector? It’s a unique little portable projector from Kano designed to go anywhere with you. We went over what it has to offer earlier today so that way you can figure out whether or not the STEM Projector is worth $1,000 of your hard-earned money. Then, check out our home theater guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your movie-watching setup, including a massive $3,500 discount on TCL’s huge 98-inch 120Hz 4K UHDTV.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Portable Projector features:

Laser Engine Powers High Brightness: Stop squinting and just lean back to enjoy your favorite content with a laser light source—displaying 300 ISO Lumens of brightness in 1080p HD.

Fits in Your Hand: Wherever you need to go, Capsule 3 Laser is easy to pack up or just hold—weighing only 2 lb (900 g). The portable projector is 90% smaller than others with similar brightness.

Play Videos for 2.5 Hours: Yes, you can finish a long movie without worrying about power thanks to the 52Wh built-in battery. CAIC technology uses every pixel to conserve energy

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!