Anker’s premium Nebula Cosmos Max 4K smart projector returns to all-time low at $1,100

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Smart Projector for $1,099.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $1,500 most of last year and $1,400 for the past month or so, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low price that we’ve tracked at Amazon only a handful of times before. This projector delivers a true cinema experience at home with up to 150 inches of 4K screen being displayed on the wall. There’s Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension built into the Cosmos Max’s speakers and through HLG and HDR10, the projector even upscales lower-quality content automatically. Plus, it has built-in smarts with “over 5,000 apps” including Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more thanks to Android TV. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Hang your new projector from the ceiling with Anker’s official mounting bracket. It’s available for $40 at Amazon and has an adjustable height as well as ball head to dial it in for the perfect aim. Plus, being made by Anker itself, you’ll find that this mount is made to work perfectly with today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector is on sale for $680. This marks a return to its low price that we’ve tracked and you’ll find this portable projector lasts up to 2.5 hours per charge. While today’s lead deal is great for a home theater, the Nebula Capsule 3 is made for taking into the back yard or on your next campout thanks to its built-in battery.

With HDR10 and HLG, everything you watch is vivid and vibrant. Colors shine bright, while blacks are deeper and darker for movies that look better than life. Wirelessly cast content straight from your phone to Cosmos Max with Chromecast. As soon as you switch on this 4K projector, high-speed autofocus technology ensures an ultra-clear image. Spend less time lost in the settings menus and more time watching. Fit this 4K projector around your existing home decor rather than the other way round thanks to keystone correction. Enjoy a squared and stable image—even when Cosmos Max is positioned at an angle. With Cosmos Max’s digital zoom, there’s no need to manually move the projector to change the image size. Just sit back and use the included remote to adjust the picture size to suit your space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!