Pokémon TCG Ultra-Premium Charizard Collection back in stock with drop to $101

Amazon now offers a rare chance to find the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Charizard Collection in stock, and with a discount attached no less. Dropping the price down to $100.99 shipped, this is down from the usual $120 MSRP that was just restocked direct from the Pokémon Center and arrives with $20 in savings. It’s also delivering a new all-time low, too. This Pokémon TCG box includes everything you need to get into the card game whether you’re looking to just collect or want to get in on the competitive side of gameplay. You’re mainly getting 16 TCG booster packs spread throughout the Sword and Shield series, as well as some themed Charizard add-ons. There’s three foil promo cards exclusive to the set, as well as a playmat, card sleeves, and some other gear. Head below for more.

Throughout last year, we went hands-on with quite a few different expansions to the Pokémon TCG that you’ll find included in the lead deal. Including the Arceus-themed Brilliant Stars set that we found to be quite the exciting wave of new cards, there’s also Fusion Strike, Vivid Voltage, and some older sets that have been widely regarded as some of the more notable expansions to the card game in recent memory. In any case, each of the 16 included packs feature 10 cards each, with an assortment of foil cards, full-art designs, and other Pokémon from the Galar region and beyond.

Here’s everything included:

3 Charizard etched foil promo cards

1 playmat featuring Gigantamax Charizard

65 card sleeves featuring Gigantamax Charizard

1 metal coin featuring Gigantamax Charizard

6 metal damage-counter dice

2 metal condition markers

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

16 Pokémon TCG booster packs from the Sword & Shield Series

A player’s guide to the entire Sword & Shield Series

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

If your affinity for Pokémon isn’t necessarily with the card game, we’re also tracking a series of discounts across some pretty sweet replica Poké Balls. Dropping by 20%, there are five different designs on sale of the Wand Company’s die-cast metal props. Including everything from the basic Poké Ball to the Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and even some more unique designs, everything is marked down to $80.

More on the Pokémon Ultra-Premium Collection box:

Celebrate the Sword & Shield Series and the era of Pokémon V, Pokémon VMAX, and Pokémon VSTAR with a hotshot who knows how to put all that power to good use! Charizard turns up the heat as a trio of promo cards with an etched foil treatment, and its Gigantamax form shows off blazing style on a playmat, metal coin, and set of card sleeves. Metal dice and condition markers round out this ultimate set of gameplay accessories. And as you open the huge stack of booster packs inside this box, take a journey through the Sword & Shield Series with an original booklet full of images and stats!

