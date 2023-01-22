Logitech’s K/DA Edition G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset falls to low of $120

Amazon is now offering the Logitech K/DA Edition G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset colorway. You will be able to receive audio from up to 20 meters away thanks to the LIGHTSPEED wireless connection, which is also compatible across multiple platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Those all-day gaming sessions won’t be interrupted by charging thanks to the 29-hour battery life the G733 is capable of. The integrated microphone here even has some audio filters to make your communications with teammates clear. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the Logitech above, this headset is wired only, though you retain wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another gaming headset to compare against before committing to one? We’re also tracking the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset marked down to $54, the new all-time low price. Discord certified, the HS60 is perfect for hearing enemies approaching while letting your teammates hear you clearly. Plush memory foam earcups and design allow for a comfortable experience during those long sessions. Speaking of the earcups, you will find audio controls on the headset itself so you can make on-the-fly adjustments. There is also haptic bass powered by action technology to have a wider low-end frequency soundstage.

Logitech G733 K/DA LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Play All Out: G733 K/DA gaming headset is designed with official League of Legends alt-universe K/DA art for a complete and immersive play experience

Personalize your headset lighting across the full spectrum, ~16. 8M colors. Play in colors with front-facing, dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and choose from preset animations or create your own with G HUB software

Colorful, reversible suspension headbands are designed for comfort during long play sessions. Soft dual-layer memory foam that conforms to your head and reduces stress points for long-lasting comfort

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!