Save 46% on CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset down at its new low of $54

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Stereo Wired Gaming Headset for $53.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 46% discount, or solid $46 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. We have seen this headset go as high as $130 over the past year but it has more regularly sat around this $100 price. Discord certified, the HS60 is perfect for hearing enemies approaching while letting your teammates hear you clearly. Plush memory foam earcups and design allow for a comfortable experience during those long sessions. Speaking of the earcups, you will find audio controls on the headset itself so you can make on-the-fly adjustments. There is also haptic bass powered by action technology to have a wider low-end frequency soundstage. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Just like the CORSAIR option above, this headset is wired as well so you retain wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want some more general-purpose over-ear headphones? We’re currently tracking the recently-released Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones marked down to $279 in refurbished condition. Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback.

CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

