Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees $200 discount to new all-time low at Amazon

Joining the price cut we saw over the weekend on the larger 12.9-inch model, Amazon is now also discounting the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Marking down the elevated Wi-Fi 1TB model to $1,299 shipped, this is a new all-time low at $200 off the usual $1,499 going rate. We have only seen one discount go live so far on this higher capacity, and now those who need to have more storage at their fingertips will find the best discount ever. There are also some other discounts starting from $769, though nothing as enticing as the 1TB model.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

But if 11 inches of screen real estate really isn’t going to cut it, you can currently save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, too. This steps up to an even more capable form-factor for all of your productivity, drawing, and note taking needs, which pairs with a $100 Lunar New Year discount to also land at the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon for only the second time.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

