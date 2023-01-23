CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO wired USB-C Mechanical Keyboard falls 20% to $136

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $135.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, this 20% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen since the holidays while coming within $16 of the all-time low. The K70 RGB PRO comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches for “silky smooth keypresses” with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to more easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more about this gaming keyboard. Keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90. Unlike the keyboard above, CORSAIR is instead using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your game storage? We’re currently tracking the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal SSD marked down to $120, the second-best price we’ve tracked. As you’ll know for our tutorial review, this model is equipped with heatsink for your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5 upgrade. The PCIe 4.0 interface clocks in at up to 7,000MB/s alongside the the M.2 form-factor. The built-in heatsink is designed to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.”

CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers an iconic aluminum frame and even better performance, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and world-renowned CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches. Win in style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media. With a tournament switch for instant compliance with competition guidelines and onboard storage for up to 50 profiles, the K70 RGB PRO is ready to take on any challenge.

