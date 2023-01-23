Samsung’s PC/PS5-ready 7,000MB/s 980 PRO 1TB heatsink SSD drops to $120 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Originally launching at $250, it has regularly sold for between $140 and $190 over the last year at Amazon. While we did see a brief offer at $112 during the holidays in 2022, today’s deal matches the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and is the lowest we can find. As you’ll know for our tutorial review, this model is equipped with heatsink for your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5 upgrade. The PCIe 4.0 interface clocks in at up to 7,000MB/s alongside the the M.2 form-factor. The built-in heatsink is designed to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

While the 980 PRO is certainly a popular solution, a more affordable option comes by way of the ongoing price drop we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s 2022 model 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X heatsink internal SSD. This delivers potentially even faster speeds at up to 7,300MB/s along with compatibility for your PC battlestation rig or inside a PlayStation 5 with its M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface. All of the details you need on this deal are right here.

On the portable side things, we just went hands-on with SanDisk’s new 2700MB/s Thunderbolt SSD, but if you’re looking for a gaming solution check out Lexar’s 512GB sandblasted 2,000MB/s model. This one delivers notable bang for your buck if you can make do with the 512GB storage space alongside built-in RGB lighting and we are currently tracking the best price ever on Amazon right now as part of our previous deal coverage.

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB SSD features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE W/MAXIMUM HEAT CONTROL: The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs

MAXIMUM SPEED: Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata Ssds

A WINNING COMBINATION: Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More

