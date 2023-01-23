Organize your space with Lamicall’s versatile Rotating Headphone Hanger down at $12

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its B08N Rotating Headphone Hanger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Over the last year we have only seen it go for a touch less a couple times in brief one day sales. Today’s deal is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have seen in well over 12 months. Featuring double-sided tape, this is a particularly versatile solution that can be mounted vertically, under desks, horizontally in shelving units, and even hanging off a tabletop. Both the arm and the mounting base rotate to support various placement orientations while rubber padding protects surfaces and your precious headphones from scratching. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer something a little less bulky and minimalist, the flip-out magnetic Lamicall Headphone Stand might be a better fit. It’s not quite as robust or versatile in terms of mounting options, but it is also a less obtrusive and more compact design that sells for a touch less at $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. For something you can screw into the bottom of your desk, hit up our review of this 6amLifestyle model.

Speaking of headphones, if you’re looking for a high-end set of headphones at a much lower price, you’ll want to dive into our recent coverage of Sony’s latest XM5 ANC set. While the $279 deal isn’t exactly the most affordable out there, these are some of the best in the business and originally carried a $398 list. Just be sure to scope out our roundup of the best Best Bluetooth ANC headphones on the market wheel you’re at it and then dive into our dedicated deal hub.

Lamicall B08N Rotating Headphone Hanger features:

This stick headphone hanger with dual 360 degree rotation arm, Can be applied to different positions. Can paste under table, paste to desktop, paste to the side of cabinet and other smooth surfaces. • This liminal headphone hook with a detachable silicone headset cable organizer, which can manage the headphone cable well, Make your desktop more tidy. This headphone holder with strong double-sided tape, can hang the headphone safely. Note: Please make sure the suface is smooth, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck, Maximum headphone load: 500g.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!