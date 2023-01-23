Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming Commander Cody and Captain Rex helmets

While we’ve been sharing lots of reports on what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars 2023 lineup as of late, this afternoon we can excitingly share a first look at some of the new sets. Releasing on March 1, the Star Wars Helmet series will be getting its very first creations from the Clone Wars. Assembling Commander Cody and Captain Rex, the two new releases will be hitting the scene later this spring for $70 each.

LEGO Clone Wars helmets launching on March 1

Each year, the LEGO Group has been expanding the Star Wars catalog with a series of buildable helmets depicting iconic characters from a galaxy far, far away. Up until now, these kits have exclusively been focused on the Original Trilogy and the Disney+ series, but that changes come March 2023.

Marking the first builds from the Clone Wars, Commander Cody and Captain Rex will be joining the LEGO Helmet series. Each of the sets will stack up to $69.99 when they launch on March 1, and arrive with the usual features we’ve come to expect from the lineup. There’s a black display base with a name plate that reads LEGO and Star Wars, as well as the names of each character.

Please excuse the blurry photos. These are leaks after all, though we should be seeing official reveals as early as tomorrow morning at 9 A.M. EST. Breaking down each of the models a bit better, the LEGO Commander Cody Helmet will arrive sporting his Phase I armor, complete with an orange visor and all of the other expected accenting arriving as kit number 75350 with 766 pieces. Then Captain Rex will be moving over to the Phase II armor design, complete with his scope. This one will be set number 75349 and will stack up to 854 pieces.

All told, the helmets look great! The images sure aren’t the most detailed yet, but I have to say that it’s exciting to see each of the characters get the helmet series treatment at long last.

