LEGO’s new Commander Cody and Captain Rex Helmets are available for pre-order

After getting an exclusive first look at the latest additions to the LEGO Star Wars helmet series earlier in the week, today the new builds are officially being revealed. Now available for pre-order ahead of the March 1 launch date, the new Commander Cody and Captain Rex Helmets expand the LEGO lineup at the $69.99 price points.

As we first covered back on Monday, the LEGO Group is finally giving the Clone Wars the love it deserves by launching a pair of buildable helmets modeled after the two most iconic troopers. Commander Cody and Captain Rex are now finally entering the lineup, complete with some display-worthy designs. Both of them will be launching on March 1 officially for $69.99, and are now available for pre-order as we break down below.

First up, we have the new LEGO Commander Cody Helmet. This marks the very first set to join the helmet series that isn’t based around the Original Trilogy or a Disney+ series, arriving as set number 75350. Stacking up to 766 pieces, this is the smaller of the two new helmet series creations that arrives with all of the usual fixings from the collection. There’s a black display base that rocks the Commander Cody name alongside the LEGO and Star Wars logos.

Though as for the actual helmet, this display-worthy model recreates Cody and all of his iconic Phase I design cues. The orange markings carry over from small little accents to the visor and antenna on the side of his helmet, while nailing the look of the original Clone Trooper armor at the $69.99 price point.

Then there is set number 75349, which is also getting in on the pre-order action today. Stacking up as another 18+ creation, the new Captain Rex helmet joins Commander Cody to deliver an even more intricate helmet design. This model skips forward in time to portray Anakin’s right hand Clone in his Phase II armor, rather than the original Episode II vibes that the other one of today’s reveals rocks.

That gives Rex his more iconic look, which comes complete with the expected blue markings on his face as well as the other details like his droid kill count scratched into the side of the armor and the rangefinder on the other side. Despite being a bit more complicated of a build, the LEGO Captain Rex helmet will still be launching with a $69.99 price point, while arriving with the aforementioned black display base.

LEGO also has one more helmet in store for builders today. Breaking free of the Clone Wars action, the Star Wars catalog is returning to the Original Trilogy. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, a new Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet is hitting the scene. This model stacks up to 670 pieces and is the smallest of the batch, but arrives with the same $69.99 price point. It has a unique design unlike any of the LEGO Star Wars helmets before and looks quite nice.

