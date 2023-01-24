SK hynix internal NVMe Gen3 SSDs with 3,500MB/s speeds on sale from $45 (Save 35%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now taking up to 35% off an assortment of Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 solid-state drive capacities. Kicking things off as the most affordable model of the batch, the 500GB M.2 model is now down at $45.59 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $70, this amounts to the full 35% in savings while matching our previous holiday mention from over a month ago. It’s right at the Amazon low, as well. Much like you’ll find on the models below, this 500GB SSD upgrades your PC or NAS with Gen3 M.2 speeds that can handle up to 3,500MB/s transfers. Everything comes backed by a 5-year warranty for some added peace of mind for stored data, and the PCIe NVMe interface means the drive will be compatible with a wide range of devices. Head below for more.

SSD capacities also on sale:

If your everyday carry could use some love instead of just upgrading your desktop rig, a rare price cut has gone live this morning on Seagate’s Black Panther-themed external hard drive. This edition of the FireCuda drive arrives with an MCU coat of paint that brings the King of Wakanda to your arsenal with 2TB of USB 3.2 Gen 1 storage in tow. Now dropping down from the usual $120 going rate, this is one of the best discounts ever at $50.

SK hynix Gold P31 SSD features:

Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology. Allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance. 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written). Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!