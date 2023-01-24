Rare price drop knocks 58% off Seagate’s RGB Black Panther 2TB external HDD at $50

Walmart is now offering a particularly notable price on the Seagate King of Wakanda FireCuda 2TB External Hard Drive at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is nearly 58% or $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While this particular design is exclusive to Walmart, the other official Seagate Black Panther models start at $105 on Amazon where they have never gone for less. Much like the Star Wars editions, this is a FireCuda 2TB HDD with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support and a sweet painterly piece of T’Challa artwork adorning the top panel. Compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox, you’ll also find a magenta LED lighting wrapping around the base of the drive to add some atmosphere to your space. Head below for more details.

A 2TB external hard drive from a brand like Seagate at $50 is a solid deal, never mind with the Black Panther artwork and lighting. A quick browse through Amazon’s 2TB section will highlight just how notable of a price tag today’s lead deal really is. Even the much older standard issue Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive is selling for just a few cents less right now.

But if it’s the speed you’re after, a portable SSD is what you need and we have plenty of deals to browse through right now. One highlight has the latest-model WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD down at $117 with customizable RGB lighting and transfers rates at up to 2,000MB/s. Here’s everything you need to know about the deal price and our hands-on review for a more complete breakdown.

Seagate King of Wakanda FireCuda 2TB HDD features:

From the nation of Wakanda, enrich your collection with the Walmart-exclusive, officially licensed King of Wakanda Drive. Designed with the honor and strength of Black Panther himself, this Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive glows with magenta LED lighting out of the box. Plus, with up to 2TB of capacity, you can accumulate a wealth of games, files, and media.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!