LG’s Ultragear 48-inch 4K OLED 120Hz Gaming Monitor has three HDMI 2.1 inputs at $897

Amazon is currently offering the LG Ultragear 48-inch 4K OLED 120Hz Gaming Monitor for $896.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,500, this 40% discount, or solid $603 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked since launching last summer. This is one of the latest gaming monitors from LG and comes equipped with a 4K OLED panel that can run at refresh rates up to 120Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility are present here to eliminate screen tearing from games that detract from immersion. As this uses an OLED panel, you will benefit from a 1,5000,000:1 contrast ratio and receive 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In terms of connectivity, you will have access to three HDMI 2.1 inputs so you can have your consoles and PC connected without having to change cables. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Want to save some cash? You could instead go with the ASUS ROG Strix 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $350. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 170Hz refresh rate to give you even more frames to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get an HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2 port to use for your computer and consoles plus a built-in USB hub. Each monitor is color-calibrated at the factory and can cover around 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your monitor? We’re currently tracking the HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90, a new all-time low price. Coming equipped with HyperX Aqua switches with tactile actuation, you will have a keyboard featuring an aircraft-grade aluminum body. The PBT keycaps used here also feature side-printing so you can have long-term legibility. You also get per-key RGB backlighting which can be customized using the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection.

LG Ultragear 48-inch 4K OLED 120Hz Gaming Monitor features:

48” UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED Display – Meet the next-level of gaming thanks to an ultra-large 48” monitor, for a game-changing, immersive experience.

1.5M : 1 Contrast Ratio & DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) with HDR 10 – With a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, gamers will experience games the way the creators intended with bold colors.

HDMI 2.1 and VRR – Enjoy smoother, vivid colors and high-resolution graphics thanks to HDMI 2.1, which provides 2.5x higher bandwidth than HDMI 2.0. With HDMI 2.1 and a supportable graphics card, you can experience up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) variable refresh rate (VRR). You can also transfer uncompressed 4K files at speeds up to 120Hz and uncompressed 8K files at speeds up to 30Hz.

