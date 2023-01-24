Rare discount lands on Logitech’s popular MX Vertical Mouse at $85 on Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering a very rare chance to save on the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse. Now dropping in price for the first time at the retailer in over a year, you’re able to bring the ergonomic workstation accessory home for $84.99 shipped. This is down from the $100 price tag it has been retailing for since launch and amounts to $15 in savings. This matches the best price in the past year, is $1 under our previous mention, and is quite the rare chance to save on one of the brand’s fan-favorite peripherals. Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse stands out from the other releases in its stable with a unique, ergonomic design aimed at reducing muscle strain during prolonged work sessions. It packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also up to 4-months of battery life per charge, a USB-C charging port, and four customizable buttons that you can learn all about in our review.

For something a bit more affordable and every bit still as ergonomic, the Logitech Lift Mouse is easily worth your consideration. I went hands-on with this more recent offering last spring, noting how it brings all of the same form-factor as the more premium counterpart above to a more budget-conscious package. And even with the rare price cut attached to the MX version, Logitech Lift Mouse still manages to clock in with a more affordable $70 going rate that you can learn all about in our review, where I also breakdown what to expect from the Mac-friendly accessory.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, especially from its MX series, last year saw the brand launch two new Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech MX Advanced Vertical Mouse features:

MX Vertical is an advanced ergonomic mouse that combines science-driven design with the elevated performance of Logitech’s MX series. Rise above discomfort with a mouse designed to reduce muscle strain, decrease wrist pressure, and improve posture. MX Vertical’s unique 57° vertical angle reduces the pressure on your wrist, while your thumb is positioned comfortably on the thumb rest.

