SteamWorld Build lets you build your own mining town and explore the depths, play now

SteamWorld is stepping back into the limelight with its latest announcement: SteamWorld Build. Launching sometime this year on both console and PC, SteamWorld build is a unique city builder where you’ll construct a multilevel and thriving mining town above ground, while those below the surface have to deal with actually mining the resources and the monsters that lie in the depths. Does SteamWorld Build sound interesting? Keep reading to find out more and to also get details on how you can play it today.

SteamWorld Build is available to play right now on PC

SteamWorld Build will be launching officially later in the year, but it’s actually already available on Steam in demo form. This game features a unique twist on the well-known SteamWorld genre, letting you build a multilevel city where the task is to construct a “thriving town above ground, while mining resources and dealing with monsters below.”

You’re the architect of the town, and it’s up to you to break ground, raise houses, and keep the citizens of your SteamWorld Build town fed. On top of that, you’ll be tasked with providing them enough entertainment to keep them from boredom while also sending miners into the underbelly of the city to uncover the supposed ancient technology that “holds the key to escaping impending doom.” There are resources aboveground that’ll help you in this quest and abundant ores beneath to help you expand the town.

Designed for both PC and console simultaneously, you’ll find that SteamWorld Build will be making its way to not just PC but also console, with PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch being supported at the official launch. Right now, the latest SteamWorld game is available to play in demo form on PC through Steam, so if you can’t wait to get your hands on the title, then now’s the perfect chance to try it out at no cost.

9to5Toys’ Take

SteamWorld Build actually looks like a game that I’ll be taking a look at as I venture away from my time in FPS titles to something a bit more slow-paced, city-builder style, and story-driven. These days, I enjoy a story more than I do a win, and the latest SteamWorld installment looks like it could deliver just that.

The questing system, style, and flair that this title brings to the table could be just what holds me over until Starfield eventually makes its debut… if that ever ends up happening. I’m intrigued by SteamWorld Build and will likely be giving it a try myself. What about you?

