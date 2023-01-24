Thrustmaster’s latest force feedback racing wheel and pedal set returns to low of $180

Amazon is currently offering the latest Thrustmaster T128X Force Feedback Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals for $179.99 shipped. Launching for $200 last October, this solid $20 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price for only the second time. This is also only the second discount we’ve seen to date. Working across Xbox One, X|S, and PC, you will get a racing wheel with realistic force feedback thanks to the HYBRID DRIVE feedback system, letting you feel those bumpy roads and understeer. Located around the back are two magnetic paddle shifters using Thrustmaster’s HallEffect AccuRate Technology (H.E.A.R.T) for super-fast gear shifting. Heading down to your floor, the magnetic pedal set here also uses H.E.A.R.T with 12-bit precision without losing accuracy over time which can occur with potentiometer model pedals. Keep reading below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for $121. Here you get the same platform compatibility with this wheel being under official licenses from Ferrari and Microsoft. As you’re also saving money here, you do lose out on the force feedback built into the T128X above. Instead, the wheel will rotate with linear resistance and will automatically recenter when let go thanks to the bungee cord mechanism. You also get a simple floor pedal system here with the brake pedal featuring progressive resistance and both having an adjustable inclination.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Racing games tend to take up a large chunk of storage, so why not upgrade your PC’s storage? We’re currently tracking a Gold Box Deal on SK Hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 SSD drives starting from $45. The most affordable offer here is the 500GB M.2 model down at $45.50, matching the Amazon low price we’ve tracked. Much like you’ll find on the models below, this 500GB SSD upgrades your PC or NAS with Gen3 M.2 speeds that can handle up to 3,500MB/s transfers. Everything comes backed by a 5-year warranty for some added peace of mind for stored data, and the PCIe NVMe interface means the drive will be compatible with a wide range of devices.

Thrustmaster T128X Racing Wheel and Pedals features:

Feel racing sensations through the wheel thanks to HYBRID DRIVE Force Feedback, enjoy a fully immersive experience and build up your driving skills. Optimize your racing lines, control your drifts and outmaneuver your rivals with the T128 and its T2PM pedal set — both of which feature reliable, ultra-precise magnetic technology.

