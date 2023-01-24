Turtle Beach’s Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Amplified Headset returns to all-time low of $80

Amazon is currently offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Amplified Gaming Headset for $79.95 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this upgraded headset. This is also only the third time we’ve seen this headset marked down to an all-time low. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 Amplified headset comes with 24 hours or more of battery life on a single charge which is upgraded over the previous Gen 2 model and is backed up by the glasses-friendly design. The Gen 2 microphone here is a flip-to-mute design with variable mic monitoring ensuring you don’t have to shout and are aware of your own volume. All of the controls you’d need are located on the earcups for quick and easy access. This Xbox version will work with the original Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with the multiplatform model, which is also marked down to this low, working across PlayStation, Switch, PC, and Mac. Be sure to check out our review of the previous model to get a better idea of what to expect.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Stealth 600 Gen 2 above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you wanted to get into streaming? We’re currently tracking the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light marked down to $50, marking only the fourth time since launch that we’ve seen it this low. Designed to give you a natural skin tone on stream or video calls, the Litra Glow has a full-spectrum LED light with “cinematic color accuracy.” The diffuser will give a soft glow instead of harsh light like you’d get from the overhead or desk lamp in your office. There’s a 3-way mount that offers adjustable height, tilt, and rotation as well to allow for perfect positioning of this light.

Turtle Beach Stealth Gen 2 Wireless Amplified Gaming Headset features:

Officially licensed for Xbox, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless amplified gaming headset delivers high-quality audio and chat for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S. A long-lasting 24+hour battery means less charging, and more gaming and with quick charging you can get 8.5 hours of battery life on just 15 minutes of charge time. A consistent, low-latency, lossless connection is made possible by our proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless technology, giving you a gameplay advantage over the competition. Hear immersive, detailed game audio, optimized for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, & DTS Headphone X through a pair of expertly tuned 50mm speakers. Call out your team’s next move with authority or chat clearly with friends thanks to a larger, high-sensitivity, 99.95% voice accurate gen 2 flip-to-mute mic delivering improved chat clarity and now seamlessly integrates into the headset when muted.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!