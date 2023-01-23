Logitech’s Litra Glow streaming light upgrades your video setup at Amazon low of $50

Patrick Campanale -
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
Reg. $60 $50

Amazon is offering the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light for $49.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s discount saves you $10 from its normal going rate and marks only the fourth time since launch that we’ve seen it this low. Designed to give you a natural skin tone on stream or video calls, the Litra Glow has a full-spectrum LED light with “cinematic color accuracy.” The diffuser will give a soft glow instead of harsh light like you’d get from the overhead or desk lamp in your office. There’s a 3-way mount that offers adjustable height, tilt, and rotation as well to allow for perfect positioning of this light. Plus, the brightness and color temperature are both adjustable so you can really dial in a specific look. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Are you on a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $25 once you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have adjustable color temperature, and there won’t be quite as soft of a glow as the diffusion uses a different technology, you’re saving $20 here, which is a decent bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

Don’t forget that Blue’s retro-style Yeti Blackout USB microphone is on sale for one of its best prices ever. At $65, you’re saving 50% here and getting a high-quality microphone to also take your streams or meetings to new heights. It pairs perfectly with the Litra Glow above and ensures that your teammates or coworkers can not just see you well, but also hear you great too.

Logitech Litra Glow feature:

Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy. Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that flatters the subject and eliminates harsh shadows in any setting, providing flawless webcam lighting. Whether gaming, podcasting or broadcasting, Litra Glow adjustable LED light has cleared even the strictest UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals Logitech

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming Comm...
Gerber’s lightweight Evo Jr. folding pocket knife...
Tested: Hands-on with Journey’s new 3-in-1 MagSaf...
LEGO Jabba’s Throne Room diorama launching on May...
Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees $200 discount to...
Save on Panasonic eneloop pro rechargeable battery powe...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Time Recoil, ...
Save $150 on ASUS’ ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band ...
Load more...
Show More Comments