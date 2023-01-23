Logitech’s Litra Glow streaming light upgrades your video setup at Amazon low of $50

Amazon is offering the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light for $49.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s discount saves you $10 from its normal going rate and marks only the fourth time since launch that we’ve seen it this low. Designed to give you a natural skin tone on stream or video calls, the Litra Glow has a full-spectrum LED light with “cinematic color accuracy.” The diffuser will give a soft glow instead of harsh light like you’d get from the overhead or desk lamp in your office. There’s a 3-way mount that offers adjustable height, tilt, and rotation as well to allow for perfect positioning of this light. Plus, the brightness and color temperature are both adjustable so you can really dial in a specific look. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Are you on a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $25 once you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have adjustable color temperature, and there won’t be quite as soft of a glow as the diffusion uses a different technology, you’re saving $20 here, which is a decent bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

Don’t forget that Blue’s retro-style Yeti Blackout USB microphone is on sale for one of its best prices ever. At $65, you’re saving 50% here and getting a high-quality microphone to also take your streams or meetings to new heights. It pairs perfectly with the Litra Glow above and ensures that your teammates or coworkers can not just see you well, but also hear you great too.

Logitech Litra Glow feature:

Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy. Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that flatters the subject and eliminates harsh shadows in any setting, providing flawless webcam lighting. Whether gaming, podcasting or broadcasting, Litra Glow adjustable LED light has cleared even the strictest UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming.

