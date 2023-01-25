New Amazon all-time low upgrades your PS5 storage with Seagate’s 1TB SSD at $124

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Game Drive M.2 1TB Internal PlayStation 5 Solid-State Drive for $123.68 shipped. Regularly $150 and first landing on Amazon in October 2022, this newer release is now nearly 20% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. It is also a few bucks below our previous mention and down at a new Amazon all-time low. Note: You might need to scroll down to the Other Sellers section to find the official Amazon listing at the discounted price. This model is designed to upgrade your PlayStation 5 internal storage with an additional 1TB of capacity. Optimized specifically for that task, it meets Sony’s specification with an M.2 form-factor and features a built-in heatsink to “minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance.” The up to 7,300MB/s for both playing and storing titles directly on the drive is one the faster speeds out there, especially at this price. Head below for more details.

Today’s lead is a relatively competitive price for a heatsink-equipped internal solution that reaches speeds like that, but you can save a touch more with Samsung’s PC/PS5-ready. Earlier this week we spotted the 980 PRO drop down to $120 shipped at Amazon, or the second-best we have ever tracked there, to deliver an even more affordable option. It’s not quite as fast, but it is still a more than capable option. We also have a helpful video review that describes exactly how to install it in your machine as well.

You’ll find even more gaming accessories on sale right here, but if you’re in the market for some portable solid-state game storage, this deal on the latest 2,000MB/s WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD is worth a look. Alongside an impressive halo of RGB lighting around the bottom of the device, it delivers notable speeds and is now on sale at Amazon for $117 shipped. Get a closer look at the deal details right here and even more in our hands-on review.

Seagate Game Drive PS5 SSD features:

Built to seamlessly work with both Digital and Standard Editions of PS5….Custom heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time…Digital and Standard Edition PS5 games operate directly from the M.2 SSD….Up to 7300/6000MB/s read/write speeds harnesses the full power of PCIe Gen4….Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty.

