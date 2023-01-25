Today’s Android game and app deals: SFD Rogue, YoWindow Weather, Heal Pocket, more

SFD Rogue

Your Wednesday afternoon collection of Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. We also happen to have a solid price drop on the Turtle Beach Atom gamepad that turns your Android smartphone into a Switch-style controller to get a better grip on them alongside these Google TV offers. But as far as the apps themselves go, highlight offers include titles like SFD: Rogue TRPG, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, The Lonely Hacker, DISTRAINT 2, Heal: Pocket Edition, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on SFD:Rogue TRPG:

In SFD, you manage a party of adventurers attempting to reach the deepest depths of the Sigma Finite Dungeon. Can you defeat the Lich King Raeleus and the false god NOG at the deepest depths of the dungeon? Unique blend of RPG with roguelike elements, including permadeath. No second chances! Randomly-generated dungeons – a new adventure every playthrough!

