Apple’s official iPhone 13 Silicone MagSafe Case hits $23 all-time low (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 13 Silicone MagSafe Case for $22.99 in Abyss Blue. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $49, today’s offer amounts to 53% in savings as well as a new all-time low at Amazon. This is $5 under our previous mention and one of the first discounts in the past few months. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s more recent iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in a new color.

If you’re not sold on Apple’s official offering, even with the discount attached, be sure to go check out all of the other options we’ve recommend for scoring a new case instead. Our roundup covers all of the best options for Apple’s now previous-generation handset, including everything from premium offerings to more affordable clear cases and the styles that fall in-between.

The week is also halfway over now and the Apple discounts are flowing across all-new and previous-generation devices alike. Most notably, we’re still tracking chances to save on the new M2 Mac mini and the professional M2 Pro MacBook Pros, both of which just started shipping earlier in the week.

Apple Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 13, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

