Apple’s new M2 Mac mini begins shipping tomorrow, now sees $100 discounts from $499

Apple’s just-revealed M2 Mac mini is slated to begin arriving tomorrow, Now for those who haven’t already locked in their order on Apple’s most compact macOS machine, Adorama is stepping in to deliver the first price cut on the new release thanks to a promo code we break down below the fold. Right now the just-announced Apple M2 Mac mini starts at $499 shipped with that code found below. It’s a $100 price cut from the usual $599 going rate and matches the price cut we saw available in Apple’s education store. Though this is the first readily-available chance to save to date. There are also two other configurations landing at $100 off, which we detail after the jump with the code you need to redeem the deals.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience, too.

In order to lock-in today’s discount, you’re going to need to apply code APINSIDER at checkout. Though as a reminder, it does apply to three different configurations of Apple’s new machine. Each one is a pre-order that won’t begin shipping until tomorrow morning, but it should mean you have your shiny new desktop Mac arriving shortly with $100 in savings attached.

Though if you want to save on some of the just-released portables machines in Apple’s stable, those who pre-order the upcoming M2 Pro MacBook Pros have some chances to make out for less. The first cash discounts are now already live courtesy of Amazon, take $49 off both 14- and 16-inch models to go alongside these gift card promotions from Best Buy.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

