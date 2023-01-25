HORI Xbox DLX force feedback racing wheel and pedals drops over $80 at Amazon to $219

Start your engines Xbox gamers, Amazon is now offering the HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX for Series X|S at $218.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal delivers $81 in savings to your home virtual race track. This is the first notable price drops in several months, the second-best listing we have ever tracked, and the best we can find. You will find the brand’s more basic Apex model at $120 for folks on the PlayStaton side of the fence, but the DLX model takes things up a notch. It features a pair of motors with immersion-inducing force feedback joined by a three pedal setup and metal paddle shifters. HORI is also providing a “sturdy” clamping system here, allowing gamers to securely lock it down to a table or other surface as well as adjustable sensitivity to customize the “dead zone, rotation angle, steering, and pedal input value.” More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox consoles. Delivering a “7:10 replica of the Ferrari 458 Spider racing wheel,” it features linear resistance regardless of the rotation angle via the built-in a bungee cord mechanism as well as adjustable wheel sensitivity, just don’t expect to get the built-in motors and more extensive set of pedals taking this $119 route.

Be sure to dive into our feature pieces on choosing the best racing wheel controller for your setup as well as our review of the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals. On top of that, we just recently spotted Thrustmaster’s latest force feedback racing wheel and pedal set dropping back to the Amazon all-time low. The regularly $200 set is now $20 off the going rate with compatibility on Xbox One, X|S, and PC systems alongside magnetic paddle shifters and more. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set and pricing details right here.

HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX features:

HORI brings the best in build-quality, customization options, and authentic racing simulation with the Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S. HORI’s Tokyo design team has brought all the features and quality of a full-size racing wheel with large and stable foot pedals and solid metal paddle shifters. Powerful yet fully adjustable force feedback brings you in the race with our newly designed dual motor force feedback mechanism. The Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S clamps securely to your table or racing wheel stand with sturdy clamps and steel parts. Completely programmable and adjustable – fine tune other settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity, rotation angle, and more. Officially Licensed by Microsoft.

