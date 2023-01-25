Big-time new year Xbox showcase starts now! Redfall, Elder Scrolls, and much more

All of the new Xbox games launching in the next few months and beyond are about to get some serious air time as part of today’s Xbox showcase. While Microsoft and Bethesda have scheduled a dedicated showcase for the highly-anticipated Starfield sci-fi RPG, we are expecting to get a good look, including some gameplay from some of the biggest upcoming releases otherwise. Head below to follow along with today’s showcase to get a first look at the best new Xbox games on the way.

New Xbox games – Developer_Direct

A couple weeks ago Microsoft took its official Xbox Wire to announce today’s Developer_Direct showcase. Alongside studios like Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, Microsoft in-house development houses are teaming up with the folks at Bethesda to deliver new gameplay and more as part of today’s showcase.

As we mentioned previously, we already know games like The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall are on the docket, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any big time surprises.

Following along with the show below and be sure to check back later for high-resolution footage as comes available online:

Updating…

Minecraft Legends

First-up is the PvP details for Minecraft Legends…it releases April 18, 2023

Get a closer look at the gameplay of Minecraft Legends, releasing on April 18. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. Lead your friends and face the piglins in intense battles – but be warned: they always fight back.

Forza Motorsport

Next up is the new Forza Motorsport – “the most technically advanced racing game ever made.” It features over 500 cars at launch, with 800 new upgrades, and 20 environments (5 all-new and some fan favorites)…coming in “2023”

Turn 10 Studios shows all in this deep dive into the upcoming Forza Motorsport. Check out the latest on the number of cars, environments, sound design, and much more.Show less

Hi-Fi Rush

HI-Fi Rush is the latest from Shinji Mikami’s Tangoworks studios. It is a rhythm action game – “moves and attacks create a living soundtrack.” It releases tonight on Xbox and PC a few hours after the show…Game Pass included.

Hi-Fi RUSH puts you in the beat-up sneakers of Chai, a wannabe rocker wrongfully labeled a “defect” by a sinister tech corporation. Everything in Hi-Fi RUSH automatically syncs to the music, from swinging your trusty guitar to dodging out of the way of an oversized metallic fist. Players must feel the rhythm to enhance Chai’s actions, pulling off heavy Beat Hits at the end of a combo like a cymbal crash, or syncing up with one of his allies for a devastating tag-team finisher. In Hi-Fi RUSH, every battle is an opportunity to play out your own music video fantasy, seamlessly coordinating all your moves with the soundtrack.

Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online’s next chapter, Necrom releases in June and includes a new playable class called the Arcanist. It takes place in east Morrowind.

All past chapters are now available to play for any player for a limited time.

Redfall

New details, gameplay, and an official May 2, 2023 release date.

Redfall arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023. Pre-order now or play with Game Pass for exclusive content – visit Redfall.com to check it out. Slay alone or squad up with up to 4 player co-op and face off against the bloodsuckers holding the island hostage. In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers and put an end to the threat. Explore a beautifully hand-crafted open world packed with detail and shine a light on the island’s darkest corners as you fight to uncover the vampires’ secrets. Choose from a roster of heroes with unique, upgradeable skills and gear them up with customizable weaponry found all over the island. Bite Back.

