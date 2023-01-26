Pair your new M2 Mac mini with an all-time low on Apple Studio Display at $1,300 (Save $299)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting just the base offering, you can now drop the display down to $1,299.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,599, with today’s offer delivering the best discount we have ever seen. On top of just being one of the first offers, it’s a notable $299 off while also beating our previous mention by $199 in order to deliver that Amazon all-time low.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the everything from the just-released M2 Mac mini and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Alongside the base configuration of Apple Studio Display, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to one of the other models. Right now, the Nano-Texture glass version has dropped down to $1,749 from its usual $1,899 going rate for one of the first times. This $150 discount matches the all-time low and our previous mention from well over a month ago, and arrive with all of the same features detailed above. The one alteration is a pretty important one though, with the matte texture coming etched into the glass at the nanometer level in order to preserve color accuracy and contrast while preventing light reflections. Whether that’s worth an extra cash is up to you, but those who do color-accurate creative work may find the update worth the added cost.

The week is also halfway over now and the Apple discounts are flowing across all-new and previous-generation devices alike. Most notably, we’re still tracking chances to save on the new M2 Mac mini and the professional M2 Pro MacBook Pros, both of which just started shipping earlier in the week.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

