August’s 4th-Gen HomeKit Smart Lock and Keypad bundle falls 50% to new low of $136

Amazon is now offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock with Smart Keypad for $135.99 shipped. Typically going for $270, this 50% discount, or solid $134 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this bundle. This is also the lowest price we’ve tracked for this smart lock. August’s latest smart lock is a great upgrade to your front door and will bring with it HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant integration for added security. You won’t have to deal with any hubs here as it connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi. While you will have the standard auto unlock, virtual keys, and voice controls with the lock here, you also receive August’s smart keypad so you can unlock the door without any additional device. Be sure to get a closer look in our hands-on review of the lock and keep reading below for more.

While this will add smart lock functionality to your door, you may just want a camera instead. In that case, you could grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $45. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. Want to add some outdoor lighting to your home as well? We’re currently tracking the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 7-Foot Outdoor Lightstrip marked down to $66, the second-best price to date. Perfect for bringing some ambient lighting to your patio ahead of spring, this Philips Hue lightstrip is an easy recommendation for expanding your setup outdoors. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7 feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge.

August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock and Keypad features:

UPGRADE YOUR EXISTING DEADBOLT: August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them).

SMART KEYPAD INCLUDED: No need for guests to download an app. The Smart Keypad (included) allows guests to get in with their own unique code. Great for small kids, one-time visitors, or phone-free moments.

GRANT ACCESS WITH THE AUGUST APP: Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!