Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip sees rare discount to $66 (Reg. $130)

Rikka Altland -
Smart HomePhilips Hue
Reg. $130 $66

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 7-Foot Outdoor Lightstrip for $65.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $64 off. This comes within $7 of the all-time low set over Black Friday, and is the first chance to save since. Perfect for bringing some ambient lighting to your patio ahead of spring, this Philips Hue lightstrip is an easy recommendation for expanding your setup outdoors. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7 feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge. I’ve had one of these for quite awhile now and find that it’s a great way to take your setup to the next level. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal truly is as good as it gets for an outdoor smart lightstrip. Never mind the fact that you’re getting one of the best options out there for just $66, but other brands like Govee will charge you more and these alternatives lack the HomeKit control found above. So if you’re looking to bring some ambient lighting to your outdoor space for some added flair ahead of the holiday season, this is your chance.

If you’re looking for an indoor upgrade to your Philips Hue smart home, the brand’s Play Gradient lamps are also getting in on the savings. Having dropped in price earlier this week, two different models are now up for grabs with prices starting from $136. That’s down from $200 or more on a pair of addressable RGB offerings which land at some of the best discounts ever.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

