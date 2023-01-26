Enhance your prev-gen. iPad Pro for $28 with HYPER’s 4-in-1 USB-C HDMI hub (Reg. up to $60)

Best Buy is now offering the HyperDrive 4-Port USB-C Docking Station for iPad Pro at $27.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. However, if you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership there is no delivery fee here anyway – more details on that right here. Regularly $60, this is over 52% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it drop to $29 at Amazon a couple times over the last few months, it regularly fetches closer to $43 or more there. Designed to expand a single USB-C hub on older-generation iPad Pro models (2018 to 2020, specifics below) with 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C Power Delivery, USB-A 3.0, and HDMI at 4K 30Hz. A notable way to breath new life into a previous-generation iPad Pro setup for folks not ready to drop the cash for a newer model, it delivers USB-C passthrough charging and is also made with a milled zinc alloy enclosure. More details below.

Something like this UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C hub is an even more universal option that will work alongside a plethora of different Apple gear, Chromebook, and more (essentially anything with USB-C). While not as high-end an option, it will certainly get the job done and comes in at a less expensive $22 Prime shipped. And check out our review of the brand’s new 100W DigiNest Pro GaN II power station as well.

Prefer to just forget all of this and use the cash towards the brand new M2 iPad Pro? Deals on Apple’s newest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro as well as the 11-inch variant are already live and kicking with up to $200 discounts on the latest and greatest tablets from Apple. More where those came from can be found here and be sure to check out the deal we spotted on the iPad Pro Apple’s Magic Keyboard while you’re at it.

HyperDrive 4-Port USB-C Docking Station features:

The HyperDrive 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro turns a single USB-C port into 4 ports on the new iPad Pro 2020 and iPad Pro 2018. Patented grip to secure hub onto iPad Pro and most USB-C smartphones/tablets. Supports USB-C pass-through charging. Allows the iPad to be charged while using the USB-C hub at the same time. New iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th Gen (2020 New iPad Pro 11-inch 4th Gen (2020) iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd Gen (2018) iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen (2018).

