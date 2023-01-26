Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver Qi charging, ANC, and 29-hour battery at $99 (Save 33%)

After seeing its Pro models go on sale, Amazon is marking down the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds at $98.73 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a 33% discount that delivers the best price in 2 months. Today’s offer is not only just the best discount since before the holidays, but also clocks in at $9 under the previous discount. If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s cases. These are something of a must for many 9to5Toys readers, and the brand makes everything from simplistic silicone styles to even more unique offerings that are shaped like classic Game Boys and more. Each of them sport a built-in carabiner for clipping to your bag, belt, or keys, as well as a soft, silicone design that’ll help fend off any damage to your shiny new earbuds.

As far as some alternatives go, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

