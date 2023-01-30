Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC fall to $190 at Amazon (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the recent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro since back over the holidays. Dropping to $189.99 shipped in all three styles, today’s offer is down from its usual $230 going rate in order to deliver $40 in savings. It’s matching our previous mention from back before Christmas, and the third-best we’ve seen so far to date.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a compansion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 also pack 29-hour battery life and are sitting at $99 thanks to a 33% price cut.

As far as some alternatives go, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

