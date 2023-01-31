Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: FAR Lone Sails, Access Code Zero, Filmic Firstlight, more

Today’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready and waiting down below. On the hardware side of things, we now have a new all-time low on Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $349 shipped alongside Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $49 off the going rate. As for the apps, highlight deals include FAR: Lone Sails, Access Code Zero, Patterning 2 : Drum Machine, Filmic Firstlight – Photo App, The Innsmouth Case, and more. Head below for a complete at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Filmic Firstlight – Photo App: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Innsmouth Case: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iRoulette -PRO-: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tihai Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Interrogation: Deceived: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $1 (Reg. $8)

Mac: My PaintBrush Pro: Draw & Edit: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moto Race Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Unit 404: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Moodistory – Mood Tracker: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Photo Size Optimizer: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on FAR Lone Sails:

Traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your unique vessel going, overcome numerous obstacles and withstand the hazardous weather conditions. How far can you make it? What will you find? Discover a unique world: Explore a desolate dried-out seabed, follow the trails of your people and find relics and buildings, that tell the story of a civilization on the run.

