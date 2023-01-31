Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $48, Madden NFL 23 $28, FIFA 23 $18, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyCDKeys
Reg. $60 $48
God of War Ragnarok

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. CDKeys is now offering God of War Ragnarök on PS5 for $47.99 in digital form. Note: This deal is only available for folks in the US. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on Sony’s epic God of War Ragnarök are hard to come by to say the least. The only real price drops we have tracked since its release have been digital offers like this. After cleaning up at the Game Awards last year, God of War Ragnarök has quickly become the new gold standard in narrative-based, AAA action games. Taking full advantage of the DualSense immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality, players “embark on an epic and heartfelt journey” through the Nine Realms “towards the prophesied battle that will end the world.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***GoldenEye 007 is now live!

***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale

***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

CDKeys

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 return...
Eve’s latest Indoor Air Quality Monitor with HomeKit ...
Carhartt Winter Gear Event takes up to 60% off + free s...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: FAR Lone Sail...
Meta’s new flagship Quest Pro VR headset sees fir...
Plugable’s new aluminum 8-in-1 USB-C dock doubles...
Instant’s 5.7-quart 4-in-1 Vortex Air Fryer Oven ...
The North Face Big Savings Event takes up to 50% off sa...
Load more...
Show More Comments