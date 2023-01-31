Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard works with iPad Pro and iPad Air 5 at $250 (Save $49)

Reg. $299 $250

After seeing the 12.9-inch version go on sale last week, Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $249.99 shipped. Available in both white and black styles, this is down from $299 in either case to deliver a match of the third-best price to date. This is the first discount in nearly 2 months since way back in the holiday shopping season, and a chance to lock-in $49 in savings on a much-have iPad accessory that has only sold for less a few times before. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A more affordable alternative, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad is sitting at $169 via Amazon. This model isn’t quite as premium as the lead deal, trading in that more adjustable form-factor for a 2-angle stand design that also lacks the built-in trackpad. It’s still much more affordable though, and wraps your iPad Pro in a folio design that’ll also step up your productivity.

Yesterday saw Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 go on sale to match the all-time low, which is a perfect opportunity to pair the iPadOS experience with the Magic Keyboard above. Especially with $99 in savings on the M1-powered form-factor. But if you’re looking to cash in on an accessory for Apple’s larger Pro-style iPad, we’re also still tracking much of the same $49 in savings on the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard variant.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Best iPad Deals

