Land 18TB of Seagate portable backup storage for $300 today (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion 18TB External Hard Drive for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500 like it typically fetches at B&H and Best Buy, although it is marked down to match Amazon at both retailers right now. As of late, this model has been bouncing between $330 and as much as $380 at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. While it certainly can’t run as fast as a more modern portable SSD, this 2021 release delivers a far better value on a per TB basis than a solid-state variant that will cost more than this with a fraction of the storage space. You’re looking at roughly $16.50 per TB here as opposed to $80 per TB on something like the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD, to put things in perspective. The Seagate Expansion provides USB 3.0 connectivity and works for backups on Windows and Mac machines out of the box (a reformat is required for use as a Time Machine device). More details below.

As we mentioned in this morning’s WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB gaming SSD deal post, we are also tracking big-time price drops on more modest portable HDDs by way of the new lows that hit WD’s 2TB My Passport models. If something in the 2TB or 4TB range will do the trick for you, prices are starting at under $57 right now with all of the details you ned right here.

For a more high-tech solution when it comes to backups, file storage, or running a Plex media server, check out the deal we are tracking on WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 NAS drive. The regularly $300 solution is now sitting at under $234 to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Features include a dual-core 1.3GHz processor and 1GB of DDR3 RAM alongside the ability to generate links in order to share files with friends and family. Take a closer look in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Seagate Expansion 18TB External HDD features:

Ideal for the home, office, or dorm, Seagate Expansion desktop drive offers enormous desktop storage for photos, movies, music and more. Backing up and transferring content is incredibly easy — just drag and drop! To get set up, connect the USB hard drive to Windows or Mac — no software required. For Apple Time Machine, simply reformat. Included is an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and 18W power adapter. Plus, Seagate Expansion comes with Rescue Data Recovery Services for additional peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!