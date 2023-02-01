Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro electric motorbike sees first discount at $400 off

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, you’re looking at the very first price cut on this new release. Amounting to $400 in savings, this model just launched last fall and is now dropping to a new all-time low. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more of motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors. Head below for more.

On a more affordable side of the e-bike market, Hover-1 also has its Instinct model that clocks in with a $999 price tag. This one trades in the more rugged motorcycle aesthetic of the lead deal for a traditional e-bike build that can still handle traversing 40 miles on a single charge. It just clocks in with a 15 MPH top speed thanks to the 350W motor and 26-inch tires. Still, at far less cash than the lead deal, this is a much more affordable option for getting an EV in your garage ahead of spring.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now hitting the halfway mark and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play.

Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike features:

Rugged, powerful, and ready for adventure, the Altai Pro R750 is sure to put a smile on your face with its smooth ride and abundance of features. Take it offroad with its 20” fat tires and adjustable air suspension fork or zoom through the city at up to 28 mph for the most exciting commute you’ve ever had. Better yet, the Altai Pro R750 comes loaded with accessories that make it an incredibly practical E-Bike.

